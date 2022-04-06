TODAY: Stray Showers & Drizzle. Hi 56. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: More Showers. Lo 48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rainy & Cool. Hi 53. Winds: E 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday wasn’t too bad with the rain holding off until late in the day and the steady stuff holding off until after dark. The steady rain overnight will wrap up during the commute this morning and leave behind a cloudy, cool, and unsettled day with periods of drizzle and an east wind developing. This first round of rain seems to have amounted to 0.25-0.50″ for most of our WeatherNet sites across Central PA. Today will offer a break in the steady rain, but stray showers and drizzle will still persist. Highs will be in the mid-50s this afternoon.

The break in the rain this afternoon and evening will be short-lived as another front approaches the area Thursday, bringing steady rain as it stalls over Central PA. An additional 0.50-1.00″ of rain is expected before this exits tomorrow night. The rain total this week should average between 1-2″. An upper-level low will hang out for Friday and Saturday, keeping the chance for at least a few light showers each day. Eventually, dry weather will return by Sunday but it will be cool this weekend with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Combined with the clouds and pop-up showers, the weekend doesn’t look ideal for outdoor activities. If you will be outside — dress for it! Layers again!

While this week’s weather will be dreary at times, we don’t anticipate any severe weather — just typical early spring rain for Central PA. There is a light at the end of the tunnel with highs expected to rebound into the 60s next Monday and likely into the low to mid-70s by next Tuesday. There is hope on the horizon of better days ahead!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara