Clouds and drizzle today, heavy rain and gusty winds tonight

TODAY: Cloudy, Fog & Drizzle. Hi 53.

TONIGHT: Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds. Lo 36. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Windy, Snow Squalls. Hi 40. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

Not much rain fell across Central PA yesterday and today will almost be an exact replica. Expect a lot of clouds today with areas of dense fog to start. Some patchy drizzle is possible throughout the day too, but amounts will be light. Just another dreary day ahead with highs in the lower 50s.

Tonight is when the action picks up so to speak as a strong front barrels through the Commonwealth. Heavy rain and gusty winds and potentially even a rumble of thunder are all on tap tonight. 9 p.m. through 2 a.m. seems to be the timing for this line of gusty rain. It will occur when most of us are asleep overnight but you may get awoken by the driving rain and gusty winds. About a half-inch of rain is expected overnight.

Behind that front, colder air moves in early Thursday with high winds sticking around through all of tomorrow. Some snow squalls are possible tomorrow too with winds gusting over 40 mph at times. Cold air hangs around in the outlook for Friday into the weekend, with a few flurries or snow showers possible at times mainly over the mountains. Highs through Sunday will only make it to the 30s with lows stuck in the low 20s. A cold stretch is ahead to begin March, but it looks like we warm up again quickly as we head into early next week with more showery periods ahead too.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara