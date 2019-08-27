Clouds and light showers next two days

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Occasional Light Showers. Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Clouds & Drizzle. Lo 64.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 80.

Moisture from the Atlantic Ocean started streaming inland last evening and will continue to do so today. This will allow clouds to thicken and skies to stay overcast for this Tuesday. Other than occasional drizzle or a stray light shower, expect very little rain today as the environment will still be rather dry to support a lot of rainfall reaching the surface. Highs will be in the mid-70s this afternoon with the cloud cover. Tonight will bring overcast skies and some drizzle with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday offers more rounds of showers as a front crosses Pennsylvania. Most guidance suggests around a quarter-inch of rain on average, so again not much, but likely more than today. Once the front clears by tomorrow evening, we get a fresh round of low humidity and sunshine on the way for Thursday.

Expect a warm Friday (mid-80s!) before more cool air arrives for the weekend. Pleasant weather begins our Labor Day weekend, but we’re watching the chance for rain by Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Once again, it doesn’t look like significant rainfall, but showers could dampen a few plans later in the holiday weekend. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara