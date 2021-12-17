Clouds build in again today, showers tonight and Saturday

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Breezy. Hi 52. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 39.

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 46. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy & Colder. Hi 42.

Yesterday was a lovely spring day across Central PA, except it’s the middle of December. Temperatures hit the mid-60s in many backyards with the official high temperature hitting 66° at HIA. This broke the high-temperature record for the day of 63° set in 1971. The mild air surged in ahead of a cold front which now has passed through. Temperatures are still mild early this morning with some locations still holding onto the low 60s! This passing cold front will not cool temperatures down much later today with highs expected to warm into the 50s again this afternoon. It should be another mild day overall with a bit of a northwest breeze.

More clouds fill into the region late today after a sunny start, as another system brings a more significant round of rain for tonight into Saturday. The latest model guidance suggests most of the showers occur before sunrise Saturday morning, with a few lingering scattered showers through early Saturday. We get a break from the rain for midday before the cold front arrives to bring a line of showers Saturday evening. Around a quarter-inch of rain seems plausible for most, with a tad more in northern areas. The second half of the weekend will be dry, breezy, and colder for Sunday. Temperatures look more seasonable next week with plenty of sunshine returning! No big storms are in the forecast — for now. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara