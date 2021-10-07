Clouds dominate, staying warm and a bit muggy too

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower. Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Fog, Patchy Drizzle. Lo 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower. Hi 75.

This broken record pattern will remain in place through the end of the week. Plenty of clouds will persist for today and Friday with the only real shot at some sunshine coming late each day. Highs will stay mild in the mid-70s, but the bigger story will be the overnight lows that will run about 15 degrees warmer than average. Low to mid-60s will be common overnight through the weekend. And, like the last few days, there won’t be a real threat of rain today and tomorrow either. Just some patchy morning drizzle at times.

Friday night football appears fine for now with just a stray light shower possible. Most games will be mild, cloudy, and dry. An upper-level low will meander east by this weekend, bringing the return of some more organized showers. Saturday will bring a couple of light showers and drizzle, but it won’t be raining all day. As the low transitions to a coastal storm, some model guidance suggests a more rainy Sunday is on tap. This is because the low is progged to hug the coast, but models do disagree on this for now. Some guidance keeps Sunday drier, with just some drizzle. We’ll monitor the trends and tweak as necessary. The above-average temperatures are going nowhere, with a possible return to near 80° warmth by next Wednesday! Overall, the pattern will continue into next week of warm and muggy temperatures, cloudy skies, and not much rain, with the caveat of Sunday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara