Clouds dominate through Friday, record warmth for Saturday

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 39.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 35.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Milder. Hi 48.

‘Tis the season for cloudy and raw days across Central PA and that’s what we’ve seen so far this week. That won’t change much today. Any sun this morning will be short-lived with more clouds arriving later today and continuing to increase through the afternoon and evening. Clouds last through the remainder tonight and Friday too as we continue with quiet and dry weather. Highs will be chilly today, around 40°. Lows won’t drop much tonight, falling into the mid-30s. By tomorrow, some milder air does move in with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s!

The start of the weekend will be active with a steady southerly breeze pushing record warmth and showers into the area. While most of the day will be dry and could even feature a few peeks of sunshine ahead of the front, it will be warm! Highs will be in the mid-60s! The record high for Saturday is 63° set all the way back in 1897! That should be broken this time around. A line of gusty evening showers will push through with the front, amounting to just under a half-inch of rainfall. Winds will pick up on Saturday and likely stay healthy through Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be dry and breezy as the front exits. Looking ahead to next week, the pattern shows a sunny, mild, and quiet stretch. Highs will stay above average, in the 50s. Our mild December will continue!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara