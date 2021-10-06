Clouds dominate with occasional drizzle through the end of the week

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog, Drizzle. Lo 65.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Hi 70.

Clouds were stubborn yesterday, with some sun peeking through late in areas west of the Susquehanna. For places east of Harrisburg, clouds remained dominant through last evening, and more low clouds and fog developed overnight region-wide. In fact, lots of mist will be present for the morning commute today as low-level clouds and fog sock Central in thanks to east flow. Get used to it. It appears mornings will be like this through the end of the week and even into the weekend.

Today will offer similar weather to yesterday with plenty of clouds that will be very slow to clear, if at all. After this morning’s mist, most of the day should remain dry, like yesterday. But a spotty shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be around 70° thanks to east flow. Temperatures won’t move much overnight, with lows sitting in the mid-60s. More clouds, fog, and drizzle will develop tonight as this pattern has locked itself in across Central PA. Tomorrow and Friday will bring similar weather: lots of clouds, some drizzle at times, and highs around 70°.

An upper-level low will meander east by this weekend, bringing the return of some steadier showers by late Friday night and mainly into the first half of the weekend. It does look dreary, but neither day will feature an all-day steady or heavy rain. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring scattered light showers and drizzle with dry periods mixed in at times. Throughout the next week, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. The mugginess looks to stick around too as no pushes of cool, dry air are in sight yet. So, if the question is: when will this weather pattern break? The answer is: not anytime soon and likely not through next week. Get used to some dreariness and mild and muggy conditions.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara