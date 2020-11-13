Clouds early, but sunshine breaks through later today

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Clearing. Hi 58. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 38.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 52.

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 60.

Today will feature stubborn clouds and some fog early, with clearing expected by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a bit of a breeze at times. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows dipping into the upper 30s. High pressure will build in and keep the weather pleasant and seasonable for Saturday. A weak front will cross through Sunday and bring some light showers locally. Behind that, it appears our next shot of colder air will arrive early next week, with highs by then plunging into the 40s and 50s with breezy conditions. In fact, some flurries could fall here by next Tuesday. It will be blustery, chilly, and feel much more like November next week.

Most of next week will remain chilly, but our cold stretches do not seem to stay very long. Milder air and dry conditions are likely to return for Thanksgiving week. Stay tuned, we’ll keep you posted, as always!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara