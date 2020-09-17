Clouds from a front and Sally converge through tomorrow, pleasant weekend ahead

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 59.

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 71. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

A weak cold front will drop in from the Great Lakes today delivering thickening cloud cover. That front will help to steer what’s left of Sally into the Mid-Atlantic later today and early Friday. Clouds from Sally will mix with the front and keep skies overcast through today and tonight. Highs will be in the mid-70s this afternoon with little sunshine. Tonight will bring cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s. Rainfall from Sally looks to remain south and east of the region early Friday, although tomorrow will start out cloudy. Sun will break out by the afternoon with breezy conditions developing. Highs will be cooler tomorrow, in the lower 70s. Another ridge of high pressure should build in for more spectacular weather by the upcoming weekend! Expect sunny skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. While the tropics remain active, our weather looks fairly quiet. Get outside! No rain appears in the extended forecast.

Tropical Update: Sally battered the Gulf coast with historic flooding as it made landfall yesterday and it continues to be a slow-moving system. It has weakened to a Tropical Depression now and will affect Georgia and the Carolinas today. It will stay south of our region, just bringing Central PA some clouds today through early Friday. It will move off the coast quickly by tomorrow afternoon.

In addition to Sally, we are monitoring two other tropical systems in the Atlantic: Teddy and Vicky. Vicky is expected to fizzle over the next few days. Teddy is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, but any threat to land also appears minimal at this point. Some models do bring that system along the New England coast by the middle of next week. It’s something we will be watching closely. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara