Clouds hang around through tomorrow, stray showers too

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 69.

FRIDAY: Peeks Of Sun, Stray Showers. Hi 80.

The front that brought the region more downpours and t-storms last night will be east of us later today, but an east flow combined with a tropical low off the coast will throw us more clouds and a few showers throughout the day. It will by no means be a washout, however, and some sun may even peek out in our western counties from time to time. Highs will be near 80°. This pattern will continue tomorrow too before a gradual drying trend occurs late Friday into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look pleasant, warm, and sunny. Saturday may start out with some clouds and fog before the sun breaks through, but overall, the weekend looks like a winner. Highs both days will be in the lower to mid-80s!

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

No signs of a drastic push of cool, fall air appear anytime soon. Therefore, expect much of the rest of September to be seasonable to warmer than average. Next week looks to start sunny with highs around 80° again. Our Wednesday weather woes continue with another cold front bringing showers and t-storms during the second half of the day. Stay tuned, we’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara