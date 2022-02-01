Clouds increase later today, warm-up still on tap

TODAY: Sunny Start, PM Clouds. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 28.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy & Mild. Hi 46.

The upward trend in daytime temperatures will continue today after another chilly start. Sunshine will start the day with clouds eventually increasing. It will stay dry with more seasonable high temperatures near 40° this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s, so not as cold as recent nights. Wednesday will be warmer despite overcast conditions. Highs will be in the mid-40s and it will be a gray day. Any precipitation holds off until Wednesday night. That’s when rain showers move in ahead of a very potent cold front.

That strong front will slice through Pennsylvania Thursday. Ahead of it, mainly rain showers are expected for Central PA as temperatures surge near 50° Thursday. It’s possible that we see a half-inch to an inch of rain before colder air descends Thursday night. Depending on when exactly this happens and how much moisture will be left behind the front, we may see a period of wintry mix or even snow Friday morning before the system exits after lunch. Right now, significant accumulation of snow is unlikely locally, but we’ll watch the Friday morning commute closely. While some ice and snow are looking more likely, warm temperatures from Thursday may stave off any accumulation. We’ll monitor the trends closely.

Much colder air then settles in by next weekend. Highs will be stuck in the upper 20s/low 30s and lows will dip into the teens. A gulf system could bring us some snow by Sunday night, although it’s still six days out and far from a lock at this point. Either way, beyond our mid-week warm up, winter still looks to hang around for the first half of the month!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara