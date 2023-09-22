TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Hi 73. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Develops, Breezy. Lo 56. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rainy, Breezy, & Cool. Hi 60. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Rainy, Breezy, & Cool. Hi 62. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph.

Model guidance has aligned for the weekend and it looks wet thanks to a coastal low pressure system that will become Ophelia later today. That isn’t great news for outdoor weekend plans, but this rain will be beneficial to a moisture-starved region for much of this year. Today will start sunny and end cloudy as the low approaches from the south. It will also turn breezy as a stiff easterly wind increases our clouds and moisture flow from the Atlantic. Today will stay dry, however, even through the evening. High school football games will be dry and cool with a bit of a breeze. The rain won’t start until overnight into early Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday look wet, cool, and breezy. Waves of rain will be around throughout the weekend as temperatures will be stuck in the low 60s. It may even struggle to get out of the 50s tomorrow with that east wind. The rain will start early Saturday morning and continue in waves throughout the weekend. Plan accordingly if you have plans, including the Penn State Whiteout. The winds could also have an impact on that game too, with the weather now looking like part of the storyline. There will be breaks in the steady rain at times, but plan for rain and drizzle throughout the weekend in case you want to be brave and take on the outdoors in some form. Pack the rain gear and just know you’ll get wet and it will be cool and breezy too.

Easterly wind speeds of 5-15 mph with gusts of 30 mph will be common Saturday into Sunday. The two-day rain total could average between 1-3″of rain for Central PA. Most streams should be able to manage the amount of predicted rainfall with some of the smaller streams running bank full. Overall, flooding concerns are low, given the dry conditions this year.

The storm could linger into Monday with more dreary weather. Some nicer days look possible during the middle of next week, but then another wet stretch is showing up in model guidance for the end of next week and next weekend as an easterly jet transports more moisture inland. Stay tuned for more on that forecast next week. Stay dry, stay warm, and try and enjoy the beneficial rain this weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara