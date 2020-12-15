Clouds increase today ahead of major snowstorm on Wednesday

From one extreme to the next! We just ended our longest streak of no measurable snowfall for the area (329 days). Yesterday’s slushy mix officially produced 0.2″ of snow at Harrisburg International Airport. Now we have to prepare for a snowstorm that could be one of our biggest December snowstorms on record!

Forecast guidance continues to show a steady to heavy snow developing Wednesday by lunchtime and continuing through Wednesday night. Snow will accumulate at 1-2″ per hour during the afternoon and evening. This will make for treacherous travel for the evening commute tomorrow as the snow piles up. See the timeline for the second storm this week below:

The snow will taper before sunrise Thursday morning, with many of us spending Thursday digging out. Temperatures will remain in the 30s through Thursday and Friday with lows into the 20s. The weather looks much calmer to end the work week. The snow that arrives on Wednesday will likely stick around through the weekend before more seasonable air returns next week. Other than a few flurries on Sunday, the weather looks dry moving forward too. Enjoy the snow!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara