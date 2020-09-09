Clouds increase today ahead of some rain tomorrow

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Humid. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Stray Showers, Muggy. Lo 72.

THURSDAY: AM Rain, Stray PM T-Storm, Humid. Hi 82.

Clouds will increase through today as winds shift to a more easterly direction, though it should remain dry. In fact, some sun could even peek out at times early before skies go completely overcast. It will still be warm, however…and quite humid. There could be a stray evening shower SE of Harrisburg, but again, most backyards will remain dry. Some rain will move in overnight and could be steady at times Thursday morning. The best chance for a decent rainfall tomorrow appears to be in the southern tier counties. Thursday will begin with some rain before tapering to just a stray shower or t-storm tomorrow afternoon. A weak front will cross Thursday night, with high pressure building in its wake. This means a dry and fairly comfortable Friday, with just an increase in clouds Saturday as another southeast flow develops.

A front will push through the state on Sunday. This means more scattered showers and t-storms are possible. A widespread rain isn’t likely, but the chance is there for Sunday to be unsettled as the front pushes through. Early next week looks pleasant, less humid, and comfortable. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara