Clouds increase today, Dorian looms off the coast tomorrow

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Staying Dry, Cooler. Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 60.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers East. Hi 75.

Yesterday featured high temperatures near 90 degrees with plenty of humidity. Today will offer a more fall-like vibe with highs in the 70s behind yesterday’s cold front. Clouds will increase as Dorian looms off the Carolina coast. It will stay dry today with plenty of sun, but that sun may be dampened by clouds a bit, especially by this evening. Tonight will feature cloudy skies with lows falling to around 60 degrees.

The clouds will linger into Friday with Dorian sitting just off the east coast. A few light showers could affect areas east of Harrisburg later in the day Friday, though chances look slim. Any showers that do form will be light. The storm will be pulling away by Friday night. Friday football games should feature some clouds with seasonable temperatures at kickoff, around 70 degrees. Most games will likely be dry.

The upcoming weekend features dry conditions with seasonable afternoon highs and comfortably cool nights. The pleasant September weather should last into early next week, with temperatures returning to more seasonable levels by Wednesday. Showers will likely return by the middle of next week too.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara