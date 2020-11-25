Clouds increase today, rain holds off until tonight, mild for Thanksgiving

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild & Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Develops. Lo 52.

THANKSGIVING DAY: AM Rain, Then Partly Sunny. Hi 64. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

A warm front crossing the Great Lakes spread clouds back into the region last night. No precipitation fell and none is expected today either. The day will start off with a mix of clouds and some peeks of sunshine, but a stronger system will approach by late-day, ushering in more clouds and eventually showers after sunset. Highs this afternoon will make it into the mid-50s thanks to a southerly breeze ahead of the rain-maker tonight.

Most of the rain with this next system is expected to fall tonight into early Thanksgiving morning. In fact, most of the rain should be exiting by 10am tomorrow morning. Expect 0.25-0.50″ through tomorrow morning. For Thanksgiving afternoon, we’ll see some peeks of sun with temperatures pushing into the low to mid-60s, offering the opportunity to enjoy some time outdoors! Black Friday looks quiet with some sunshine and temperatures remain mild too.

A dry cold front will cross Saturday and aside from some passing clouds, the only impact will be some cooler air. A storm will gather strength along the Gulf Sunday, eventually moving northward toward the Mid-Atlantic by Sunday night and Monday. This has the potential to bring our next soaking rain. We’ll continue to monitor. In the meantime, confidence is growing in much cooler air arriving by the middle of next week as a trough digs into the eastern U.S. behind Monday’s rain storm. It will also turn windy next Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy the holiday week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara