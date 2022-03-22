TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 58.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 40.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 51.

Yesterday reached a high of 65°, more than 10° above the average. It didn’t necessarily feel like it at times though, thanks to a stiff northerly breeze. But it was great to see the sun all day and the brilliant Spring blue sky. Don’t get used to it, the next several days appear unsettled.

Today will be a dry day but with increasing clouds as we track the next area of low pressure that will move in for Wednesday. This will spread rain our way during the late morning hours tomorrow, which could be steady at times into tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. Temperatures will be back in the 50s thanks to a stiff east wind tomorrow. It will be a chilly, raw, and damp day on Wednesday. A front will move through early on Thursday, taking the rain with it and allowing for a warm-up by Thursday afternoon. Another wave of moisture could bring some showers back for Thursday night into Friday morning, with clouds lingering into Friday evening. After a brief warm-up Thursday afternoon, highs return to the 50s again for Friday.

Colder air arrives over the weekend which could trigger brief, spotty showers on Saturday. Overall, we do not anticipate much rain on Saturday. More significantly, a steady northwest wind will keep our Sunday afternoon temperatures into the 40s. The chill lingers into early next week too. Spring is here stay…warmer weather isn’t…yet.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara