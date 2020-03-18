Clouds increase today, soaking rain coming tonight

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 55.

TONIGHT: Soaking Rain. 0.50-1.00″. Lo 45.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 55.

Clouds are already on the move this morning and will continue to thicken throughout the day over Central PA. That doesn’t mean the sun won’t mix in at times, however. By this evening, overcast skies will be taking over as the rain gets set to move in. A system from the Gulf of Mexico will produce a soaking rain for most of tonight. Rainfall amounts will average near an inch for some areas by tomorrow morning. The rain tapers before dawn tomorrow with plenty of clouds and seasonable air for the afternoon. The temperature forecast for tomorrow is difficult. Some hi-res guidance indicates clouds stay put east of the Susquehanna while clearing could take place in the west. Places like Lancaster may get stuck in the upper 40s while Chambersburg gets in the 60s. We will monitor and say mid-50s tomorrow as an average.

More showers from another system will move in Thursday night and early Friday. There will be a very spring-like feel to the weather by the end of the week. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will warm into the 70s with the chance for a line of storms forming ahead of a cold front. At this point, severe weather is possible, but not likely. It will turn gusty, however by Friday evening through Saturday. This cold front will provide much cooler and drier conditions for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 40s. While we stay inside and away from others over the next two weeks, there will be some spring weather to enjoy around the backyard. Even though it cools off for the weekend, it looks dry with some sunshine. Stay tuned! Stay healthy.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara