Clouds increase today, turning mild and breezy too

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 44. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Late Day Rain, Mild & Windy. Hi 62. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

Yesterday was a gorgeous winter day with lots of sun and daytime highs in the 30s. It was warmer than Monday and provided enough sunshine to make it bearable despite still below normal temperatures. Today will be noticeably milder as a southerly breeze increases throughout the day. Clouds increase too, but there will still be plenty of sunshine on this Wednesday. Highs will be near 50° this afternoon. Tomorrow will offer mostly cloudy skies but much of the day will be dry. Ahead of a strong cold front, tomorrow’s highs will jump into the lower 60s! That front will bring a period of rain starting late tomorrow afternoon with most areas receiving between 0.25-0.50″ through tomorrow night. The main story with this front, however, won’t be the rain. It will be the winds. Tomorrow and tomorrow night will be quite windy. Gusts of over 40 mph are possible and there could even be a thunderstorm as the front pushes through overnight Thursday.

Strong, gusty winds continue behind the front for Friday too. Northwesterly winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are possible Friday with colder temperatures returning. We won’t be tapping into arctic air for the weekend, but it will still be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. The weekend looks dry at this point. A look ahead to next week shows a significant warmup to start, with showery periods as we get later into the middle part of the week. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara