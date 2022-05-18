TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Rain After 7pm. Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Rain, 0.25-0.50″. Lo 57.

THURSDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Warmer. Hi 82. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Yesterday was a nice day with plenty of sunshine and dry air, but the winds were certainly noticeable with gusts over 35 mph at times. They settled down last night and temperatures dropped with mainly clear skies. 40s and 50s are common this morning and it’s expected that today will start off very pleasant as well.

Today will feature increasing clouds as a warm front approaches from the west. The first half of the day should be sunny and pleasant with building clouds during the afternoon. Rain arrives by this evening (likely after 7pm) and continues overnight. 0.25-0.50″ seems possible into early Thursday. After a cloudy start, Thursday afternoon looks sunny and warmer with highs near 80°. Conditions remain comfortable until then, but the heat and humidity ramp up for the weekend. Highs by Friday soar back into the 80s with low 90s expected Saturday as a strong ridge of high pressure takes over.

At this time, Friday and Saturday appear hot and humid, but mainly dry without any real trigger for storms. We’ll monitor in case that changes, but nothing too concerning is on the horizon for those days. Sunday, however, will bring another cold front through — and that looks to trigger some afternoon and evening storms. It will also bring an end to the heat and humidity for early next week with conditions turning cooler and more pleasant by Monday. Highs early next week will be back into the low 70s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara