TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 43.

TONIGHT: Light Rain/Snow Showers. Lo 38. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A Few Showers, Rain Overnight. Hi 52. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

The first 10 days of 2023 have been warmer than average. So warm, in fact, that we currently rank as the 4th warmest January to date! We expect our current pattern to last for at least another two weeks which means this January could end up as a top 10 warmest on record! Snow lovers and skiers aren’t happy, and rightfully so…January is typically the coldest month and gives Central PA its best chance at big snows. This year? Not so much.

The weather remains dry and mild today with highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase ahead of a warm front that will trigger some rain and snow showers tonight. Any precipitation overnight will be light. Showers will be around for Thursday, but the bulk of the rain will come tomorrow night into early Friday. Most model guidance suggests between 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall from this system. It exits by dawn Friday. Highs will be in the 50s both tomorrow and early Friday with temperatures falling through Friday heading into the weekend. One other note: expect breezy conditions tomorrow and Friday too.

Behind the front, it does turn cooler for Saturday with clouds and possibly a few flurries or snow showers thanks to a stiff northwest breeze. The cooler air won’t last long though as we’re back to sunshine and milder temperatures early next week. If you’re looking for sustained cold and possibly more snow, you’ll likely have to wait a while. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara