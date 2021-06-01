Clouds roll in for next two days, but so do warmer temperatures

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 79.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 80.

Yesterday was a nearly perfect day for the Memorial Day holiday with lots of sunshine, slightly cooler than normal temperatures, and a chance to dry out from the soggy weekend. Clouds rolled in last night ahead of a weak trough that will move through the region today and tomorrow.

Despite the cloudiness today, no rain is expected. These clouds will be higher up into the atmosphere so temperatures should have no issues rebounding into the upper 70s with milky sunshine at times. All in all, it will be a nice start to the week. Outdoor activities today will be just fine!

A mix of clouds and sun can be expected for Wednesday, along with a stray shower at times, mainly in the morning. The trough that will cross through Wednesday is weak and has limited moisture. Highs will again be right around 80°. A stronger front will move through on Thursday, and that will increase storm chances locally. Ahead of it, we’ll see more impressive moisture return as humidity becomes much more noticeable during the afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected, and a few may be strong given elevated winds aloft. It’s too early for specifics, but the main time frame to watch would be during the late afternoon and evening Thursday. A few more storms could pop Friday, but coverage will be less than Thursday’s activity. So expected some unsettled weather to close out the week.

By the weekend, any lift will move to our northeast as a ridge builds overhead. This means a mainly dry weekend with well above normal temps by Sunday. This weather pattern will hold into the beginning of next week as 90-degrees becomes a good possibility by Monday. Get ready…summer looks to be here to stay!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara