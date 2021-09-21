Clouds take hold today, rain picks up tomorrow night into Thursday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 75. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lo 69. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Stray PM Showers, Rain Develops Overnight. Hi 78. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

Clouds rolled in overnight as our next front makes its approach. It will take its time getting here, however, and that means today will likely be dry. A stray shower or two is possible as a stationary front sits over the Ohio Valley, but most of the showers today will be confined to western Pennsylvania. A cold front to the west of the stationary front will eventually help to push the stationary front along and the two will join forces and push moisture into our area by late Wednesday. Today will be in the mid-70s with the cloud cover and tonight’s temperatures won’t drop off much, likely staying around 70°.

Wednesday will be a lot like today with more clouds than rain. As the main approaches, however, some showers could develop by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Highs ahead of the front tomorrow will reach the upper 70s. The main action from the front will occur overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Areas west of the Susquehanna River will likely see heavy rain Wednesday night. Most of the region should be experiencing steady rain by Thursday morning. Heavy bands of rain are likely through the morning and into the first part of the afternoon as the front moves through the region. Skies will begin to clear Thursday afternoon from west to east. 1-2″ of rain is likely from this potent front and that could lead to flooding concerns. We’ll continue to monitor and keep you posted. It will turn breezy tomorrow ahead of the front and it will stay gusty through Thursday as the front departs.

Behind the front, cool air will settle in for the end of the week. Highs look to be locked into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. A secondary front could push through next weekend, possibly bringing some clouds late Saturday and a reinforcing shot of cool air and breezy conditions for Sunday. Overall, it looks like another terrific weekend — the first weekend of fall!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara