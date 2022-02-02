Clouds thicken up today, showers develop tonight, rainy day tomorrow

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Mild. Hi 46.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Showers Develop. Lo 40.

THURSDAY: Periods Of Rain, ~1″. Hi 50.

A little sunshine and a slight southeasterly breeze helped warm temperatures into the low 40s yesterday. The milder trend will continue today too despite increasing clouds as a strong cold front approaches the area. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Central PA will remain dry during the day ahead, but showers will move in after 8pm. The upcoming storm will be a long-duration event for the area lasting from tonight all the way through Friday afternoon.

As mentioned above, light showers will develop after 8pm this evening and continue through tonight. Rain will be steady at times through the overnight with temperatures staying in the 40s. Periods of rain, some of it heavy, will fall during the day Thursday with highs around 50°. About 1″ of rain is expected through the day tomorrow, and then eyes will turn to the actual front itself as it begins drawing in colder air from north to south across Pennsylvania. By late Thursday night, temperatures will drop into the low 30s and potentially upper 20s, which will allow for rain to transition to an icy mix of freezing rain and sleet by the early Friday morning commute. We may even see this end as a period of light snow late Friday morning, but at this point, our primary concern is for icing early Friday. This is going to be very marginal. Temperatures will be quite warm tomorrow but will drop quickly overnight. If temperatures drop below freezing by the commute, and they certainly could, side streets and other typical spots could become slick. Use caution and plan ahead now for the potentially messy and icy Friday morning drive. It will be a slow process to clear out on Friday, but it will eventually, likely after lunch. Temperatures will be chilly and it will turn breezy too.

Much colder air settles in by the weekend. Highs will be stuck in the upper 20s/low 30s and lows will dip into the teens. An earlier gulf system that looked to bring us snow by late Sunday has trended weaker and more offshore. Therefore, a decent stretch of weather looks to be on tap from Sunday onward. Early next week will feature mainly dry and seasonable weather.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara