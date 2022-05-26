TODAY: Cloudy & Breezy At Times. Hi 70. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 65.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 78. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

After a pleasant Wednesday, today will bring more clouds as a breeze picks up from the Atlantic. While much of today will be dry, a passing shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out completely. Highs will be around 70° with an easterly breeze at times. Tonight will bring cloudy skies with a stray shower or two. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

A cold front will be passing through on Friday that will bring some showers and thunderstorms. While some storms could reach severe potential tomorrow afternoon, the same limiting factors will be at play as usual around Central PA. Model guidance suggests morning clouds and showers — if that happens, storm potential later in the day will be limited. We’ll be watching closely and the forecast will be updated as needed. For now, plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day tomorrow. A lingering shower or storm is possible Saturday before the front finally exits, but Saturday won’t be as active as Friday. The rest of the holiday weekend should be mainly dry.

Sunday warms to near 80° with Memorial Day reaching the upper 80s. We could even see our first potential heat wave next week with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all approaching 90° in the afternoons. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara