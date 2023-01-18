TODAY: Cloudy & Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Breezy, Rain Develops. Lo 35. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Rainy & Breezy. 0.50-1.00″. Hi 41. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

A few showers fell overnight creating a damp start to this Wednesday in spots. Expect a cloudy and breezy day ahead with highs in the upper 40s. There will also be a stiff breeze at times gusting near 30 mph. It won’t rain today, but showers will develop after midnight tonight as the next front approaches. Temperatures overnight fall into the mid-30s.

Our wet day of this week occurs Thursday as a round of Gulf moisture arrives early Thursday and lasts into the evening. Waves of rain will occur throughout the day and it will be breezy at times too. Rain amounts will range between 0.50-1.00″ through tomorrow.

A northwesterly breeze returns Friday to dry us out heading into the weekend. In fact, Friday could be downright windy at times. It won’t be long until our next round of Gulf moisture arrives to end the weekend. There are still some model guidance differences, but some suggest a mix of rain and snow developing later Sunday into Sunday night. Most places will see rain, but some elevations and areas north and west could see some snow. We’ll have more specifics soon, but I still wouldn’t get my hopes up if you like snow…not yet.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara