TODAY: Cloudy & Breezy, Stray Showers. Hi 70. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 63.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 80.

A light but steady rain fell over much of the Midstate last night. While it didn’t amount to that much rain, any moisture is a welcome sight during drought conditions. Parts of the west shore and Perry County picked up between 0.25-0.50″ last night, which isn’t going to cure the drought, but was certainly beneficial. We’ll take what we can get at this point, and the good news: there’s more rain opportunities in the forecast!

The light rain tapers off during the morning commute. Most of the daylight hours today will actually be dry. Expect cloudy and cool conditions (highs struggling to reach 70°!), with just a stray shower or two throughout the day. It will be slightly breezy again too with winds from the northeast. Another round of rain arrives tonight into Friday morning. We are hoping this round could provide more than 0.50″ to some areas, but we don’t want to overpromise. The steady rain exits early Friday morning (similar to today), and once again the remainder of Friday will be cloudy with occasional showers throughout the day. Highs return to near 80° tomorrow with increasing humidity.

Moisture and humidity will stick around for the weekend. This increase in humidity and pattern shift will produce ‘Florida’ type weather for the area. Warm and humid days will bring pop-up showers and t-storms for the afternoon and evening Saturday and Sunday. Some areas will see significant rain, others won’t see as much. There will be breaks of sun at times too. But just the daily threat is something we’ve been lacking this warm season. It will be a welcome pattern change for a moisture-staved region that looks to continue into the start of next week too. Fingers crossed this pattern can bring some drought relief! We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara