TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 51. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Colder. Lo 30.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 47.

Yesterday was the Sunday soaker as promised across the region, but our area dodged a bullet. Serious hail and wind occurred across western PA yesterday that rivaled summertime severe weather. Golf ball sized hail was reported that did damage to cars and houses in the western part of the state, with strong winds ripping too as a strong line of storms rolled through early in the afternoon. That line weakened as it moved eastward, but did give our area more rain in spots last evening. Behind the front, stubborn clouds remained overnight and temperatures stayed in the 50s making for a mild start to this Monday.

Today will be tough to clear some stubborn clouds although it should remain dry. Temperatures will top off around 50° but a strong NW breeze of 10-20 mph will make it feel much cooler. Winds will subside this evening and we should start to clear Monday night before more clouds increase tomorrow ahead of another front. Bottom line: it will be dry to start the week, just with a lot of clouds.

Another low pressure system will move through on Wednesday bringing more rain during the day. It will also be quite windy with this front and mild ahead of it with highs in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon. Conditions behind the cold front on Thursday will be breezy yet again, but this time a bit chillier with highs only reaching the low 40s. This cooler shot will be short-lived and we return to mild weather by the end of the work-week into next weekend with more scattered showers by next Saturday. As of now, there is no winter weather in the forecast, and no major temperature swings either. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara