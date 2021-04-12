Cloudy and cool today with more showers

TODAY: Cloudy, Cool, Scattered Light PM Showers. Hi 56. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Scattered Evening Showers, Isolated Storms. Lo 48. Winds: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, Stray Light Showers. PM Slow Clearing. Hi 62. Wind: Light.

What a noisy night of weather it was! A complex of storms moved through during the late evening dumping heavy rain, strong winds, and several reports of small hail. This morning, things are much more quiet as the air has stabilized and the front has moved east of our area. That doesn’t mean we’re done with the unsettled weather though. In fact, sort of the opposite. An upper level low will park itself right over the Mid-state today, keeping abundant cloud cover overhead and the risk for showers mainly this afternoon over our western counties. A rumble of thunder is possible given colder air aloft but severe weather is not expected. An east-northeast wind will keep us noticeably cooler today with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Some additional showers are possible through this evening, but as the low pulls away overnight it should take most of the moisture with it. Tuesday will start off cloudy, but gradual clearing is expected by the afternoon which should allow temps to bounce back into the low 60s. Dry weather will be short lived though as another upper low trudges into the northeast Wednesday. This will bring additional showers by Wednesday afternoon, with more widespread activity expected Wednesday night and into Thursday. Clouds and showers are expected to linger into Friday before we slowly dry out for the start of next weekend. Temperatures this work week will average near or slightly below normal as clouds and showers limit how warm our afternoons get. Next weekend features a return to average temperatures as some showers return late Sunday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo