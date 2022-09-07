TODAY: Showers & Drizzle, Cool. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle. Lo 63.

THURSDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Stray Shower. Hi 81.

The last two days have officially made up the deficit in rainfall over the summer. Harrisburg International Airport was almost 2.5″ under the normal precipitation total for the year to date. Monday and Tuesday’s total rainfall at HIA was 2.56″. As of today, the airport is 0.10″ above normal, essentially wiping away the built-up deficit over the summer. Nature loves equilibrium and this proves it! More rain wouldn’t hurt, however, and today will bring some extra just for good measure.

An easterly breeze developed overnight and will pull low-level damp moisture inland through today. This sets up a cloudy, cooler, and drizzly Wednesday. Occasional heavier showers will occur today as well. For most locations, the rain will be light today. However, an additional 0.25-0.50″ of rain could occur in localized spots. It stays cloudy overnight with patchy drizzle. Lows will fall into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow starts cloudy but peeks of sun should appear by the afternoon. Friday and Saturday offer more sun and seasonable afternoon highs in the lower 80s. A look ahead shows another round of showers early next week with seasonable temperatures.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara