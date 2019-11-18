Cloudy and cool weather looks to dominate the week ahead

TODAY: Cloudy & Patchy Drizzle. Hi 44.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Light Showers East. Lo 33.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 50.

A storm working its way up the eastern seaboard over the weekend will throw clouds and patchy drizzle our way today. Expect a dreary November day with highs in the mid-40s and off and on drizzle. There could be some patchy slick spots this morning where temperatures dip to around freezing, but these should be extremely isolated. Some light showers could develop east of Harrisburg tonight as clouds remain locked in place. Lows overnight will also dip close to the freezing mark.

A few weak storm systems will move through the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast from late today through Wednesday. Clouds will be a mainstay as a result with only a few opportunities for sunshine. A brief mild spell returns Thursday ahead of the next front. More showers and widespread rain is likely by Friday. A trailing storm on the back-end of that front keeps temperatures from dropping a lot ahead of next weekend, and possibly more showers arrive for Saturday as well. It’s going to stay below normal for much of this week with several fronts on the way to keep things active. The precipitation around these parts should stay in the form of rain, however. We will keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara