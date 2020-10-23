Cloudy and damp today with light showers

TODAY: Cloudy, Light Showers Mainly This Afternoon. Hi 50. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Light Showers. Near Steady Temperature Around 45. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Mainly During The Morning. Hi 62. Winds: Light.

It’s much cooler this morning thanks to the front that went through yesterday! Low 40s are common across the Mid-state and temperatures won’t recover much today given the increase in clouds. Showers will develop this afternoon as a weak upper air disturbance moves north. Rainfall will generally be light with amounts around 0.1-0.2″, but it will be enough to keep things damp and dreary today. A few showers will linger into tonight as temperatures hold steady.

Monday will have additional showers, but mainly during the morning hours. Tuesday continues to trend drier albeit it will be cloudy with a stray shower still possible. Wednesday looks to be the nicest day this week and even then, plenty of clouds will linger. The best chance for a more significant rainfall will come toward the end of this week as a system picks up Gulf moisture and heads toward the mid-Atlantic. Latest timing suggests late Thursday-early Friday, but with with ~6 days to go, there can still be some adjustments. Overall, it will be much cooler next week with highs only in the upper 50s/lower 60s, which is actually very close to seasonable for the last few days of October.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo