Cloudy and raw today, soaking rain on tap for Thursday

TODAY: Cloudy & Raw. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Light Showers Develop. Lo 42.

THURSDAY: Rain. Around 1″. Hi 50. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

On this St. Patrick’s Day we will be seeing a lot of gray instead of green. Clouds will be stubborn over the region today, but temperatures will be more seasonable. Highs will be around 50° this afternoon and most of the day will be dry, similar to yesterday. Tonight will be cloudy with light showers developing. Temperatures won’t drop much with lows in the lower 40s.

Our streak of dry weather comes to an end tomorrow (some places did receive some sleet showers and drizzle yesterday) as a stronger area of low pressure moves north out of the Gulf, spreading rain back into Central PA. This rain will be widespread and steady for much of tomorrow and tomorrow night, with the potential for 1″ or more of rainfall. Showers look to end (maybe as some wet snowflakes?) during the pre-dawn hours Friday leaving behind clearing skies and windy conditions to close out the work week.

The weekend will be chilly during the mornings, but the afternoon hours of Saturday and Sunday look spectacular with lots of sunshine. A warming trend really starts Sunday with afternoon highs returning to near 60° and highs will be in the mid-60s by early next week. It’s coming…be patient!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara