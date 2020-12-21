Cloudy, foggy today, weak clipper on tap for tonight

TODAY: Cloudy & Foggy. Hi 38.

TONIGHT: Rain & Snow Showers. Lo 34.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Fog developed overnight and is causing low visibility in spots across Central PA this morning. Clouds and that fog will be stubborn today creating a gray way to kick off the workweek. Highs will be in the upper 30s later today. An Alberta clipper will race through the Ohio Valley late-Monday, bringing the region some rain or snow showers after sunset. With temperatures at or just above freezing at the onset, travel disruptions are not expected. Accumulations, if any, will be light and non-disruptive. Drier air moves in for Tuesday which will finally bring the return of sunshine by tomorrow afternoon and slightly milder temperatures. It will also be a breezy day tomorrow too.

The warm-up continues as we head toward mid-week with temperatures likely to break into the 50s for Christmas Eve day. This will be accompanied by rain, however, as a powerful cold front races eastward. Rain looks to develop Thursday morning and become heavy by the afternoon and evening. The latest projections show 1.00-1.50″ is possible. Flooding concerns will have to be assessed as we get closer given the snowpack on the ground. Colder air will then spill in overnight (as Santa makes his journey!) which will eventually change rain over to snow showers by Christmas morning. Most of the moisture will have exited by then which means a significant snowfall is unlikely for us. However, it will be colder and breezy for Christmas Day with highs in the 30s. Cold air will continue next weekend as temperatures struggle to get above freezing on Saturday with overnight lows in the teens.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara