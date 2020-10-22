Cloudy mornings, warm afternoons, dry conditions dominate through Saturday

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Warm! Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm. Hi 75.

Yesterday’s official high of 78° was 6° shy of tying the record for the day. Few if any changes are on tap for today, so plan for some dense fog and low clouds this morning, followed by afternoon sunshine and unseasonable highs pushing 80°. It will feel like summer again this afternoon, so enjoy some time outdoors if you are able. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.

Clouds increase for Friday as we tap into more of a southeast flow. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still in the 70s. Some late-day sunshine is still possible. Another front will push through on Saturday, but at this time it looks dry with some cloudiness. That front could stall for Sunday and provide for a cloudy and cooler day. Highs on Saturday will still be in the lower 70s and will fall into the 50s by Sunday. A series of disturbances will then roll in from the west, setting the stage for a soggy stretch early next week starting Monday. Temperatures should return closer to seasonable levels by then with several showery days on tap to start next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara