Cloudy this evening/tonight, clearer start to the work week

TONIGHT: Lingering Light Evening Showers, Clearing Late. Lo 65. Winds: NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: AM Clouds, Patchy Fog. PM Clearing & Comfortable! Hi 80. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cool Morning, Pleasant Afternoon with Plenty of Sun. Hi 73. Winds: Variable 5 mph.

Today started warm and sunny- highs even popped into the low 80s! A slow-moving weak front has been responsible for additional cloud cover and a few light showers late this afternoon and evening turning what was a mild, dry day into a cooler and damper evening. These clouds and damp conditions will remain through tonight. Some patchy fog is possible too. Lows will drop to the mid-60s.

Tomorrow may start a bit dreary, but then we tap into a northerly wind as high pressure begins to descend out of Canada. This means a spectacular stretch of weather that will last from Monday through at least Wednesday. Each day, you can expect sunshine, low humidity, and very comfortable afternoon temps. Lows by Tuesday morning could be our coolest since June 1st! Moisture from Sally could move northward by late Thursday/Friday, though the exact track of the storm and high pressure to our north remains in question. Showers are in the forecast for now, though we don’t expect any heavy rain locally.

Another shot of cool, Canadian air awaits us by next weekend. Stay tuned for more updates on the tropics this week.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso