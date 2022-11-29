TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 49.

TONIGHT: Clouds Thicken, Breezy. Lo 40. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rainy & Windy. Hi 58. Winds: SE 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

Yesterday was a typical November day in Central Pennsylvania. Clouds and chilly northwest flow prevailed. Even though temperatures did climb to nearly 50°, it never felt that mild with the strong northwesterly breeze. Today will likely bring more of the same as we await the approach of our next rainmaker. Although some sun may try and peek through at times today, clouds quickly roll back in ahead of tomorrow’s front. Even with the thickening clouds, it will stay dry. Temperatures remain seasonable with highs near 50° again.

Another low pressure system will move through on Wednesday bringing more rain during the day. It will also be quite windy with this front and mild ahead of it with highs in the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be on the order of 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. First, those winds will be out of the south, but then switch to a more westerly component after the cold front arrives. The rain will turn showery by the afternoon, but a windy and wet Wednesday will make for an ugly day tomorrow.

Conditions behind the cold front on Thursday will be breezy yet again, but this time a bit chillier with highs only reaching the low 40s. This cooler shot will be short-lived and we return to milder weather by the end of the work week into next weekend with more scattered showers by Saturday. As of now, there is no winter weather in the forecast, and no major temperature swings either. Just a very progressive pattern with showers every few days moving into December. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara