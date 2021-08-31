Cloudy today with some evening showers, flooding rain from Ida through Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Evening Showers. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Steady Rain Develops. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy Rain From Ida. 4-8″. Flash Flooding. Hi 70.

Today will be a cloudy day as the region awaits the remnants of Ida to move northward. With a front stalled nearby, there might be a few showers or even a t-storm that develops during the late afternoon and evening, but most of the day should be dry. By tonight, steady rain will begin to approach from the south, with pockets of moderate to heavy rain possible as early as dawn Wednesday. Highs will be near 80° this afternoon as the clouds thicken and fall to around 70° tonight. The main action from Ida will occur during the day and night Wednesday.

Ida will fuse with the stalled front to bring heavy, flooding rainfall to most of the region Wednesday through Wednesday night. The highest rainfall rates are expected in the afternoon through the evening and overnight with flash flooding a concern around the evening commute. While not a main concern, we’ll have to watch areas south of Route 30 for an isolated tornado threat if warmer air can stream north of the Mason-Dixon line. Otherwise, the concern will be for pockets of extreme rain to last into the early overnight before the entire storm moves east and out of our area. When all is said and done, 4-8″ of rain is expected for most places, with locally higher amounts possible under heavier rain-bands. In addition to flash flooding, streams and creeks will be quick to rise Wednesday, with concerns of the Susquehanna rising by Thursday as well. This is a dangerous setup. Please take precautions today if you live in a flood-prone area. The waters will rise quickly tomorrow. Don’t drive through flooded roads. It’s just not worth it. Please, use today to be prepared and have a plan with your family.

The good news is that beyond Wednesday, the weather quiets down drastically. Drier and much less humid air will move in for late-week, with highs in the 70s for Thursday and Friday. At least Ida won’t stick around. September weather is just around the corner.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara