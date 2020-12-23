Cloudy tonight, heavy rain and strong winds arrive for Christmas Eve

THIS EVENING: Increasing Clouds. Temperatures Falling Into The Upper 30s.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy, Becoming Breezy, Light Showers Late. Lo 38. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Rainy & Windy, 1-2″. Hi 60. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

This evening will be tranquil with increasing clouds. Winds will pick up out of the southeast overnight and a few showers will develop prior to sunrise Thursday. Temperatures will hold fairly steady tonight and may rise a few degrees by daybreak.

Tomorrow will begin with drizzle and light showers developing by mid-morning. A steady and at times heavy rain will occur starting in the afternoon. As the center of low pressure approaches, the rain will become worse through the afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow during the day will approach 60° with warmth persisting through the evening. There will be a line (or two) of heavy rain with the cold front that will move west to east through the viewing area between roughly 8PM-midnight. With this line, wind gusts could exceed 50 mph, and a rumble or two of thunder is not out of the question. When all is said and done, 1-2″ of rain is expected to fall from this storm. While widespread flooding is not expected, the steady rain on top of healthy snowmelt may lead to ponding and isolated flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Mid-state for this threat.

Behind the front, the rain will begin to taper off after midnight as temperatures quickly plunge to near freezing. Some post-frontal sleet or snow may briefly fall overnight but for most of the area, accumulation will be little to none. Either way, it won’t be enough for a white Christmas, but it will be much colder and windy for Christmas Day with temperatures stuck in the lower 30s for most of the day. It will feel much colder though thanks to a stiff northwesterly wind.

While the weekend will be dry, it will be chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Some milder air will briefly move in early next week with light rain showers possible Monday. Enjoy your holiday and stay dry tomorrow!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo