Cloudy, scattered light showers today

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers, Mainly AM. Cloudy. Hi 70. Winds: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 62. Winds: Light SE.

SUNDAY: AM Clouds, Some PM Clearing. Hi 78. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Beta is pushing through the mid-Atlantic this morning, spreading some moisture as far north as the Mid-state. Some light showers fell overnight, especially south and east of Harrisburg, but nothing that amounted to much. Scattered, light showers remain in the forecast today, but mainly for this morning. However, cloudy skies will continue into the rest of the day with patchy areas of drizzle or showers still possible. With the widespread cloud cover, temperatures will only recover to about 70 degrees today.

Sunday will start off overcast again, but as winds shift to a more southerly/southwesterly direction, we should see some clearing by the afternoon which will push temps back closer to 80.

Major changes take place in the long-range with a deep trough pushing into the Great Lakes and an upper level low spinning across the southern states. The timing of these two features and if they interact/how much will be crucial to timing rain chances locally. At this time, it appears an initial front will approach the Mid-state Tuesday, which will deliver showers, mainly late in the day and into Tuesday night. A second round of moisture is expected to move north late Wednesday and into Thursday morning as the slower-moving southern wave moves into New England. This could be the soaking rain we’ve been looking for, but check back as timing of these systems is subject to change which will impact rainfall amounts locally. Behind these two features, it will turn noticeably cooler by late next week with highs next Friday in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo