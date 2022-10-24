TODAY: Cloudy, Occasional Showers. Hi 62.

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Mild. Lo 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 70.

The first half of this week will be dominated by stubborn clouds and occasional, light showers. A coastal low sitting just offshore has been tough to forecast dating back to last week. This morning, showers from the coast are getting tossed inland and making for a wet start. It won’t stay this wet all day, but it will likely stay cloudy. Highs will be in the low 60s. Tonight and Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures tomorrow reaching near 70°. Clouds will dominate again, although just spotty showers are expected for Tuesday.

By Wednesday, a different system will bring scattered showers to Central PA. A cold front will swing through with occasional showers during the day. Cooler air gradually filters in for the end of the week with highs back into the 60s for Thursday and Friday. It will be slightly breezy behind the front on Thursday too. Next weekend looks dry at this point, but we are tracking a system that may want to bring rain for Halloween. It’s not a given yet, but we will watch it closely for the trick-or-treaters. We don’t need a repeat of last year! We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara