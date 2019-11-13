Cold air settles in and looks to stick around

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold! Hi 35.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold! Lo 24.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 44.

The arctic air draining southward out of Canada means business and looks to stick around for a bit. Bundle up and have that heavy gear ready for the next several days. After near-record cold this morning, it doesn’t warm up much during the day ahead. Despite a perfectly sunny day, temperatures will only make it into the mid-30s for highs. While it doesn’t look likely to hit record cold again tonight, temperatures will again fall into the lower 20s. Tomorrow will be another sunny day with highs rebounding into the 40s thanks to a stiff southerly breeze. For reference, the next two days will be between 10-20 degrees below the average high for mid-November!

We do look to remain dry for the remainder of the week, but temperature recovery will be slow. Another front will reinforce the cold air this weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday only in the low 40s. Overnight lows look to remain in the 20s too. Get used to the cold…it looks like it’s here to stay for a bit. As of now, there are no 50s in the extended forecast!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara