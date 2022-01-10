Cold and blustery next two days

TODAY: Blustery & Cold. Hi 29. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Lo 13. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Blustery, Single Digit Wind Chills. Hi 25. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Behind the winter weather from Friday and Sunday, this week will start out quite frigid! Both today and tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sun, highs in the 20s, and blustery biting cold. Wind chills today will be in the teens and tomorrow will be the coldest day yet with real feel temperatures in the single digits. Bundle up and stay warm!

Temperatures begin to moderate a bit by Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 40s. The warm-up is short-lived, however, as highs next weekend look to stay in the 30s. No big storms on the horizon right now, although there is potential for some snow by late next Saturday as a system dives south out of the Great Lakes. At this point, it looks to stay south of Central PA, bringing us some clouds for the weekend, but no precipitation. If that trends differently, we’ll update you!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara