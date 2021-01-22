Cold and blustery today with a few morning flurries

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Morning Flurries, Windy & Chilly. Hi 33. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 22. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 35.

A cold shot of air this morning is accompanied with a strong northwest breeze that will persist into this afternoon. Temperatures will only rise to near freezing today but with winds gusting over 20 mph at times, it will feel more like the upper teens and low 20s for most of the day. Some weak energy swinging through the Great Lakes may lead to a few flurries this morning but some sun should break out by the afternoon.

Clouds increase Sunday ahead of an upcoming system that will bring a wintry mix by Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Models are starting to come into agreement with precipitation likely starting as snow after 5pm Monday before mixing with or changing over to sleet overnight from south to north. The strength and timing of the warm nose aloft is still in question which will ultimately determine when this transition happens for each town. A later transition into the night would mean several inches of snow while an earlier switch to sleet would cut into totals. Either way, slick travel is expected Monday night into early Tuesday morning before a transition to light rain or snow showers by Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb to 32 degrees.

After a dry day Wednesday, another storm could bring us some snow as we head into next Thursday. Overall, it will be much more seasonable this upcoming week with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo