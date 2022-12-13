TODAY: Sunny & Cold. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 23.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 39.

Cold and dry air are set up over Central PA for the next two days as a high-pressure ridge will be parked to our north over Canada. For our region, that means sunny, cold, and dry weather through tomorrow. Highs will be around 40° today and tomorrow with lows in the 20s. That cold air is an important set-up leading into a potentially messy winter storm for Thursday.

At this time, an icy mix looks to develop overnight Wednesday into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A period of snow and sleet is likely for the entire region to start Thursday, followed by a slow transition to freezing rain and eventually plain rain. The key will be temperatures and how long it takes to overcome this cold air at the surface. The column of air above us should warm up more quickly, leading to the transition to icy precipitation types first. Eventually, at some point in the afternoon, most of Central PA should be seeing rain as temperatures rise above 32°. There will continue to be pockets of freezing rain, however, well into the afternoon, especially for northern spots. Plain rain will continue Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The greatest travel impacts from this storm will be Thursday morning when we still have enough cold air established across the area. This will likely lead to slick and icy spots, especially on sidewalks and secondary roads. As milder air nudges northward, a change from an icy mix to rain is expected later in the afternoon and evening, with improving travel conditions expected.

As the storm exits Friday morning, much colder air and a steady breeze return for the weekend. This pattern will bring several more chances for wintry weather as we get closer to the holidays. As always, we’ll stay on top of it and explain it right here…so bookmark this page and let it be your source for local weather. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine everybody…for now!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara