TODAY: Blustery & Cold, Snow Squalls. Hi 35. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Cold! Lo 21. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool & Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Winter has returned to Central PA with a blast and it isn’t going anywhere! Lows this morning have plunged into the low 20s, only around 5° shy of a record! The record low is 18° on this date, by the way, back in 1923. Today will be brutally cold with highs only in the mid-30s (which may set the record *lowest* high temperature for this date). Winds won’t help and with gusts over 20 mph today, wind chill values will be in the teens for much of the day. The strong winds will create snow squalls across Pennsylvania today making for tough traveling conditions. These squalls create near-zero visibility and can cause quick slick spots. We just saw a 70 car wreck locally thanks to a squall a couple of weeks ago. Use caution, be smart, and be safe. There will be squalls around throughout the day ahead. Skies will clear tonight and temperatures tumble again into the lower 20s.

Highs start to bounce back a bit by tomorrow after that cold start. It will be a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs in the mid-40s. We are then watching a potential wintry mix for Wednesday morning as a warm front lifts northward into the cold air that will be locked in place. There’s still uncertainty with regards to how heavy the precipitation will be but plan for at least a brief period of sleet or freezing rain during the Wednesday morning commute. The precipitation should end by lunchtime with clearing skies for the afternoon and highs bouncing back to near 50°.

Warm air does return to Central PA late in the week with highs soaring to near 70° by Thursday! An approaching cold front will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon though before we gradually cool it down again for Friday and Saturday. This will be one wild and wacky weather week as we say goodbye to March. From snow squalls to windy conditions, to spring t-storms, it’s all here. And we’ll be tracking it for you. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara