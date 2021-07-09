Cold front could spark a shower or t-storm today, ushers in less humid day tomorrow

TODAY: Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Lo 66.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 85.

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 85.

After yesterday’s heavy rain across the region, today will be calmer, but there will still be an opportunity for a passing shower or storm. The official rain total yesterday was 1.30″ at Harrisburg International Airport, which did help our yearly deficit somewhat. It made for an ugly day, but the rain was much needed and deserved for much of the Midstate.

As Elsa departs along the east coast, a cold front will finally cross through Pennsylvania today, and that means another opportunity for a stray thunderstorm this afternoon or evening. It will still be warm and muggy today too with highs in the upper 80s. By Saturday, we get a much-needed break from the humidity behind the cold front. Highs will be in the mid-80s and it should be the driest day of the weekend! Humidity rushes back into Central PA by Sunday and will lead to increased chances for showers and thunderstorms during the day. Hit-or-miss storms will continue into next week along with the potential for another heat wave.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara