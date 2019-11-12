Cold settles in behind early morning rain, winds pick up today

TODAY: Clearing & Blustery. Hi 37. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Near Record Cold. Lo 20. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Cold. Hi 35.

A front crossing the region this morning will bring rain showers and usher in a major cold air mass for the next couple of days. Expect showers to continue through around 7am before the rain exits. Behind the rain, cold air could make for a few snow showers this morning, especially over the ridge tops west of Harrisburg. Clouds will break up this afternoon as the sun tries to return. Winds will pick up too making it a blustery and much colder afternoon. Temperatures will start around 50 degrees this morning and tumble into the mid-30s by this afternoon.

This cold air means business. Winds will stay healthy through this evening before relaxing overnight. As skies clear and winds go calm, we could be in for near-record cold tonight. The record low is 21 degrees set back in 1911. Our forecast tonight is 20 degrees. Bundle up and have that heavy gear ready for tomorrow morning. It doesn’t warm up much either. Despite a perfectly sunny day, temperatures will only make it into the mid-30s tomorrow. There will be another chance at record cold Wednesday night before we get into the 40s by Thursday afternoon.

We do look to remain dry for the remainder of the week, but temperature recovery will be slow. Another front will reinforce the cold air this weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday only in the 40s. Overnight lows look to remain in the 20s too. Get used to the cold…it looks like it’s here to stay for a bit.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara