Cold stays locked in through the weekend

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 35.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Much Colder. Lo 14.

SATURDAY: AM Chill, Mostly Sunny. PM Increasing Clouds. Hi 32.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, Scattered Flurries. Hi 38.

Snow showers across Franklin, Adams, York, and southern Cumberland Counties have developed early this morning, but this activity will weaken by 6 AM. Then the cold lingers through the rest of this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Sunshine will break out late this morning into the afternoon. Highs will ultimately rise slightly above freezing to the mid-30s.

Tonight will be cold as temperatures drop to the teens under clear skies! This thick snowpack will yield more cold nights and seasonably cool afternoons this weekend and early next week. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday sees a little boost in temperatures, but not much. Clouds should hamper any big bump up in temperatures. After some sunshine Saturday morning clouds thicken and stay around through Sunday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso