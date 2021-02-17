Cold today with some sun, snowy Thursday on tap

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 30.

TONIGHT: Snow Develops After Midnight. Lo 24.

THURSDAY: Snow & Sleet, 3-7″. Hi 30.

Cold air re-established itself over Central PA last night and this morning temperatures are starting in the teens and lower 20s. Highs later today will only recover to around 30°, but it will be dry with sunshine early before clouds increase for the latter half of the day. This cold air will help tomorrow’s storm begin as a period of steady snow.

Our next storm will move in after midnight and flakes will start flying overnight with light accumulations by sunrise. As the storm develops, steady snow is likely tomorrow morning, during the commute, and likely through lunchtime. A lull in the snow is expected by the afternoon as the first wave of energy pushes away, with a mix or changeover to sleet also possible during this time especially south and east of Harrisburg. Another area of low pressure will ride north by Thursday night and that may lead to additional light snow and/or sleet through the overnight. This second wave shouldn’t be as intense. Through early Friday morning, 3-7″ of snow is expected with the greatest impacts occurring during the morning commute tomorrow. Locations that get under the heaviest snow bands during the morning/early afternoon and stay all snow longer will see higher-end amounts while locations that see sleet mix in sooner will see less snow. Recent trends are colder which suggests a lot of us will see mainly snow but the snow/sleet line will be close. As always, we will monitor trends with this storm today and adjust anything as needed. Clearing will occur later Friday with the breeze picking up behind the storm.

By the weekend, we expect a return to quiet weather though it will be cold with highs in the 30s and lows Sunday morning only in the teens. By early next week, temperatures rebound back into the 40s with a round of some wet snow changing to rain on Monday. A warming trend appears likely for next week, so stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara

Thursday’s Winter Storm Timeline